South Africa: Burna Boy's Concert Cancelled After Alleged Ticket Scam

The African Giant's Burna Boy's Johannesburg concert has been cancelled, after a fraud case was uncovered.

Nigeria's award-winning singer Burna Boy's FNB Stadium concert, originally scheduled for September 23, was postponed to December 16 but was then officially cancelled due to an alleged ticket scam by the event promoter Ternary Media Group (TMG).

Ticketpro confirmed the cancellation of the concert by updating its website to reflect the new status.

According to News24, TMG CEO Sedote Nwachukwu was relieved of his duties after being accused of stealing money from the concert budget. Nwachukwu denies the allegations, claiming that the production budget ballooned, and he was not able to account for all of the expenses. TMG CFO Gregory Wings was also accused of misconduct, with TMG alleging that he opened bank accounts and collected tickets for the show without the company's authorization. Wings denies the allegations, saying that he was acting on behalf of TMG and that he paid back the money that Nwachukwu allegedly stole.

Entertainment insider Phil Mphela said that the cancellation was due to the "inability of the promoters to fulfill their contractual, financial, production and technical obligations". He said production vendors were apparently not paid on time and that management admitted they could not achieve the agreed production standard for the venue size.

News of the cancellation was met with relentless trolling from South Africans on social media, many of whom are proud of the country for standing up to Burna Boy after he spoke ill of South Africa in the past. In 2019, he made a bold statement on social media, vowing never to return to the country until its government took action to address the xenophobic attacks.

It is now unclear whether Burna Boy will return to South Africa after this cancellation.