Nigeria: No Dead Agenda - Burna Boy Responds to Critics After Concert Postponement

CapitalFM
Nigerian afro-fusion mega singer, dancer and songwriter Burna boy thrilled thousands of fans at the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival event at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg, South Africa.
20 September 2023
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy, 31, fired back at critics who said his concert that was to take place at FNB Stadium in Gauteng Province, South Africa, was postponed due to low ticket sales, reports IOL.

The African music giant was scheduled to perform at his Johannesburg concert on September 23.

In a post on his Instagram stories, Burna Boy wrote: "I was in SA last year and I had 100 thousand of the most Beautiful South Africans Outside for me," referencing his headline performance at DSTV Delicious last year. "So no dead agenda can agenda 😂😂 I will see you again real soon South Africa. I ❤️ you."

The FNB Stadium management team has confirmed that the concert has been rescheduled for December 16, a public holiday in South Africa.

Burna Boy has a tumultuous history with South Africa. In 2019, he made a bold statement on social media, vowing never to return to the country until its government took action to address the xenophobic attacks against foreign Africans.

