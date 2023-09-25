Kenya: Ethiopia's Assefa Shatters Brigid Kosgei's Marathon World Record

Nairobi — Ethiopian Tigst Assefa shattered Brigid Kosgei's Women's World Record set four years ago, becoming the first woman to ever run under 2:12 as she clocked 2:11:53 to win the Berlin Marathon on Sunday.

Assefa ran a hugely solo race for almost three quarters of the course, with her eyes set on the world mark, and she did so with finesse, clearing almost two minutes off the previous mark.

Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui put up a good fight to finish second, clocking 2:17:49, almost half a minute off her personal best.