Berlin — Ethiopian Tigst Assefa has broken the women's world marathon record in Berlin by more than two minutes.

In a dominant performance, the 26-year-old runner crossed the finish line in two hours 11 minutes 53 seconds.

She smashed Kenyan Brigid Kosgei's time of 2:14:04 set in 2019.

In the men's race, Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge, the greatest men's marathon runner of all time, came first in 2:02:42 - more than a minute outside his own world record set in the German capital last year.