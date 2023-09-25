Kenya: What Eliud Kipchoge Said After Winning Historic Fifth Berlin Marathon

Berlin — Every race is a learnt lesson, World Record holder Eliud Kipchoge said after crossing the finish-line to win his historic fifth Berlin Marathon title in the German Capital on Sunday.

Speaking to Capital Sport in Berlin, Kipchoge admitted that he was going for his own world record but lost it half-way after his body could not respond as he wished.

The double Olympic Champion is however not disappointed, saying he achieved three feats in one; having won the race, ran eighth-fastest men's time in marathon history (2:02:42) and claimed a fifth historic Berlin Marathon.

"What you plan and what you don't plan can happen on the way, we had a good plan, we crossed the world record at half way, but in the last half there was a hiccup where my body was not responding, but that is sport, that is human," he said.

"I had a good preparation and training that saw me enjoy 80 percent of the race but something can happen, you can fall and wake up again," Kipchoge, who has a World Record of 2:01:09, said.

-Paris Olympic Games focus-

Kipchoge, who has conquered the men's marathon, is now focusing on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games next year, where he will be seeking to write history as the first ever man to win gold the times in a row.

He was coy on confirming if it is his last Berlin Marathon or any other ahead of the Olympics.

"My focus now is on the Olympics next year; I will now go home recover and attempt to write history at the Olympics. I have learnt that your plan might not go the way you want but that is sport you need to accept and move on," Kipchoge underscored.

He was full of praises on compatriot Vincent Kipkemboi, who made his marathon debut on a high, coming second in a Personal Best time of 2:03:13.

"We should keep on developing the young talents that we have in the country, if you see the young Kenyan who came second, that shows that we are in a good path," the 38-year-old remarked.

-Drawing inspiration from fans-

With Kenyan fans living in Germany and others travelling from Sweden and Norway, Kipchoge thanked them for turning up in large numbers to cheer him.

"The inspiration was high especially at the finish line, I felt really good to see the huge support from my countrymen and women, that is patriotism, they cheered me from the first kilometer to the last, it was unbelievable, they are wonderful and I appreciate them."

"Even back at home the German Ambassador to Kenyan was in my home town in Eldoret watching the race with the whole crowd, I appreciate a lot.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Berlin, Germany-