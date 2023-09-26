Nigeria: MohBad Was Brought in Dead - Lagos Hospital Breaks Silence

The hospital where famous singer, Mohbad, was allegedly taken to has set the record straight on his tragic demise.

The Perez Medcare hospital, Victoria Island, Lagos where famous singer, Mohbad, was allegedly taken to have set the record straight on his tragic demise.

Mohbad, 27, passed away on 12 September and was buried the following day in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The hospital in a statement on Monday said the singer was brought to their medical facility, already lifeless, on the 12th of September at approximately 04:30 p.m.

The statement partly read, "The attention of the management of Perez Medcare Hospital has been drawn to the misleading and false information circulated in some social media platforms that Mr Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (AKA Mobbed) died in our medical facility.

"We consider it pertinent to put on record that at about 04:30 pm on the 12th of September 2023, the lifeless body of Mr Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (AKA Mohbad) was brought to our medical facility, and our medical team immediately sprang into action.

"After assessment, it was discovered that there was no sign of life, no central or peripheral pulse, no heartbeat, no recordable vital signs and his pupils were fixed and dilated.

Upon his arrival, the medical team at Perez Medcare Hospital promptly initiated efforts to resuscitate the artiste, but their assessments yielded disheartening results.

The statement revealed, "After assessment, it was discovered that there was no sign of life, no central or peripheral pulse, no heartbeat, no recordable vital signs, and his pupils were fixed and dilated."

"On attempting CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation), rigour mortis (stiffening of some parts of the body concerning death) was observed, and the persons who brought him to our facility were informed that it was a case of BID (Brought in dead)."

The statement went on to clarify the circumstances leading up to the emergency. Reportedly, the deceased had been under the care of a nurse at his home, who had administered injections.

Perez Medcare Hospital said it recommended that MohBad's body be transferred to the nearest Government Hospital for preservation in the morgue.

They also emphasised that MohBad was not a patient at their facility and had never been admitted at any point in time.

Furthermore, it was stated that the nurse who had been administering treatment at the singer's residence was confirmed not to be affiliated with Perez Medcare Hospital.

Finally, the statement debunked any claims associating MohBad's treatment or condition with their medical facility.

It firmly asserted that the video circulating in the media, depicting MohBad alive and undergoing treatment, did not originate from Perez Medcare Hospital.