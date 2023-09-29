Nigeria: Mohbad - Police Detain Naira Marley's Associate

The Lagos police spokesperson announced the detention of Naira Marley's associate over Mohbad's death.

The police in Lagos State have detained Naira Marley's associate, Balogun Eletu, widely known as Sam Larry, in connection to Mohbad's death.

"Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry is now in our custody. He is currently assisting with the ongoing investigation," Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson for the Lagos State police command, tweeted via his verified X handle late Thursday.

Nigerian singer and Marlian Records boss, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, is widely known as an associate of Sam Larry, and both of them have been at the centre of a public outrage over Mohbad's death.

Public suspicion linking them to Mohbad's death arose from a video that surfaced online.

The footage captured Sam Larry storming Zlatan's music video shoot and attempting to harass Mohbad.

Naira Marley has also been accused of bullying or ordering the harassment of the late singer.

Mohbad, a singer whose full name is Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, and an ex-signee of Naira Marley's record label, died at 27 under unclear circumstances on 12 September.

His death has sparked controversies and a flurry of conspiracy theories.

The police are conducting a hire-powered investigation, which has led to the exhumation of the deceased's body that was buried barely a day after he passed away.

The Lagos State judiciary has also announced a coroner's inquest, due to commence on Friday (today), into the matter, at the instance of a human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Naira Marley, in the second press statement he has issued since Mohbad died, vehemently denied having a hand in the singer's death.

The British-Nigerian singer also denied claims he runs his Marlian Records label as a drug cartel.

He wrote, "Permit me to categorically state that I have no hand in the death of Ilerioluwa, either directly or indirectly. The rumours regarding the label being a drug cartel are untrue.

"I am not a drug lord, nor do I, Marley, belong to any cult or fraternity. I'm dedicated to proving my innocence, and I'm cooperating with the authorities to clear my name with sufficient evidence."

Naira Marley noted that since Mohbad died, there had been a lot of onslaught on his person and reputation globally.

The singer, who said he had been abroad before Mohbad's death, said stories were woven against him in respect of his former signee's untimely death.

He said he would be returning to Nigeria shortly to clear his name, while also assuring that he would cooperate with the police in their bid to unravel the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death.

Sam Larry had earlier posted a video on social media where he denied involvement in Mohbad's death, insisting that he loved Mohbad while he was alive.