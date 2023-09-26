Namibia/Gambia: NFA Congratulates Brave Gladiators

The Namibia Football Association has congratulated Namibia's women's football team, the Brave Gladiators on their victory against Gambia in Morocco over the weekend.

Competing over two legs, the Brave Gladiators beat Gambia 5-2 on aggregate to qualify for the second round of the 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) qualifiers.

The Brave Gladiators won the first leg on 21 September 3-2 after goals by Lovisa Mulunga, Yvonne Kooper and Zenatha Coleman, while they won the second leg 2-0 three days later after a brace by Coleman.

Namibia will now take on the winner between Ghana and Rwanda for a spot at the 2024 Wafcon finals.

"The NFA is delighted to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Brave Gladiators on their remarkable achievement in the 2024 Wafcon qualifiers," NFA interim secretary general Jochen Traut said in a press release.

"In an electrifying and hard-fought battle, the Brave Gladiators emerged victorious over Gambia, securing their spot in the second round of the qualifiers. The team's triumph in both legs of the qualifiers, with a 3-2 win in the away match and a convincing 2-0 victory in the return leg, exemplifies their skill and resilience. Their determination and sportsmanship throughout this campaign has made Namibia proud," he added.

"This success not only advances Namibia's representation in women's football, but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring female footballers across the nation," he said.

Traut expressed his gratitude to the coaching staff and the fans, as well as the Namibian Diamond Trading Company (NDTC) which recently announced a sponsorship of N$200 000 towards the team's preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympic Qualifier against Morocco.

"The NFA pledges its continued support to the Brave Gladiators as they prepare for the next stage of the 2024 Wafcon qualifiers. We are confident that this incredible team will continue to make Namibia proud on the international stage," Traut said.