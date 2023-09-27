Rwanda/Ghana: Quite Improved Rwanda Loses to Ghana in Accra

Rwanda put up an improved performance in the second leg of the 2024 WAFCON qualifier against Ghana on Tuesday, September 26, at Accra Sports Stadium despite losing 5-0.

A hat trick by Fenerbahce star Alice Kusi and one each from Evelyn Badu and youngster Stella Nyamekye ensured that Ghana cruised to a 5-0 win thus qualifying to the next round of the qualifiers on a 12-0 aggregate.

Though Rwanda started well by holding the Black Queens for the first 20 minutes, the deadlock was finally broken by Kusi in the 22nd minute. She collected a pass from Evelyn Badu, beat her marker before firing a ferocious drive from 30 yards. Rwanda goalkeeper Angeline Ndakimana had no chance.

The goal broke down Rwanda's resistance as Uwase Andersene and others struggled at the back.

Kusi who was lurking around the Ghana vital area connected with a great header from a Grace Asantewaa cross to give Ghana a 2-0 lead in the 26th minute.

The incessant pressure piled on Rwanda by Ghana yielded another goal in the 37th minute as Kusi completed a memorable hat trick. Asantewaa did all the dirty work before finding Evelyn Badu who unselfishly laid it to Kusi to finish off.

With three minutes to end the first half, Badu made it 4-0 with a superb strike.

After recess, Rwanda improved their game as Usanase Zawadi proved her mettle upfront.

She had a clear chance in the 50th minute to reduce the deficit after stealing the ball from Portia Boakye, went on a run and decided to go for personal glory rather than passing to Libelle Nibagwire who was in a better position to score.

The best moment for Rwanda in the game came in the 60th minute. Danger woman Zawadi dummied Ghana skipper Portia Boakye inside out, though her cross after that exquisite skills failed to find the intended target, she won applauds from the fans for that great display.

Rwanda defended gallantly for most part of the second half until the 93rd when Ghanaian youngster Stella Nyamekye who is the skipper of the country's U20 women's team beat three players on the left flank before firing a sublime shot to the top corner of the net.

The last three minutes of injury time saw Rwanda holding on and clearing their lines as the game ended 5-0.

Ghana thus qualified on a 12-0 aggregate and will face Namibia in the final round of the qualifiers.