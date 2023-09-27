Kenya/Cameroon: Sonko Joins Harambee Starlets Post-Match Celebrations After Wafcon Qualifier Win, Donates Cash

26 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Tuesday joined Harambee Starlets in a post match victory celebration after Kenya ousted Cameroon in the 2024 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers.

Sonko congratulated the team for their victory and donated Sh250,000 to the players after they booked second round date with Botswana.

The former Governor had joined the rest of the Kenyan fans during the entire tense match which was attended by thousands of football fans

Harambee Starlets advanced to the next round of the 2024 AWCON after defeating Cameroon in a penalty shootout at Nyayo National Stadium.

"I'm very elated with the Harambee Starlets victory against Cameroon which took part in the last World Cup. I'm ready to support the team going forward with more incentives," said Sonko while celebrating with the team.

The former Nairobi Governor who's known for his philanthropic contributions has further promised to reward the team if they beat their next opponents and qualify for the female edition of the Africa Cup.

In 2019 Sonko, promised to reward Harambee Stars KSh 20 million if they win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.