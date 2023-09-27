Kenya/Cameroon: Sonko Joins Harambee Starlets Post-Match Celebrations After Wafcon Qualifier Win, Donates Cash

Nairobi — Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Tuesday joined Harambee Starlets in a post match victory celebration after Kenya ousted Cameroon in the 2024 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers.

Sonko congratulated the team for their victory and donated Sh250,000 to the players after they booked second round date with Botswana.

The former Governor had joined the rest of the Kenyan fans during the entire tense match which was attended by thousands of football fans

Harambee Starlets advanced to the next round of the 2024 AWCON after defeating Cameroon in a penalty shootout at Nyayo National Stadium.

"I'm very elated with the Harambee Starlets victory against Cameroon which took part in the last World Cup. I'm ready to support the team going forward with more incentives," said Sonko while celebrating with the team.

The former Nairobi Governor who's known for his philanthropic contributions has further promised to reward the team if they beat their next opponents and qualify for the female edition of the Africa Cup.

In 2019 Sonko, promised to reward Harambee Stars KSh 20 million if they win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019.