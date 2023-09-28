Nigeria: Nollywood's 'The Black Book' Tops Netflix Chart Worldwide

28 September 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Pamela Ephraim

A new Nollywood film, 'The Black Book', has achieved a remarkable milestone by rising to the number one position worldwide just five days after its debut on the streaming platform Netflix.

Directed by Editi Effiong, 'The Black Book' features Nollywood veteran Richard Mofe Damijo in the lead role.

This Nollywood film garnered a total of 5.6 million views and accumulated an astounding 11.6 million viewing watch hours between September 18 and 24, Netflix's data recorded. This was based on data tracked by Nairametrics on Flix Patrol, a website that offers video-on-demand charts and streaming ratings on a global scale.

Netflix premiered 'The Black Book' on September 22, marking the latest addition to Nollywood's growing presence on the streaming platform.

The action-adventure film follows a grieving father who is looking for justice after his son is murdered by a gang of corrupt policemen. 62-year-old Richard Mofe-Damijo portrays the lead character, Paul Edima.

Co-written by Bukunmi Ajakiye, produced by Lala Akindoju, and shot by Yinka Edward, this Nollywood action thriller holds the distinction of being the first Nollywood film produced with a million-dollar budget.

The creation of this Netflix original involved two years of script development, a year of pre-production, and a 13-month-long filming process.

'The Black Book' unfolds as a guns-blazing action thriller that delves into the life of a grieving Deacon, Paul Edima. In his quest for justice, he takes matters into his own hands and confronts a corrupt gang to clear his son's name, who has been wrongfully accused of kidnapping.

Set against the backdrop of the 1980s, the film immerses viewers in the shadowy world of drug trafficking and its profound impact on Nigeria, Africa's largest economy.

The Black Book movie is rated TV-MA, meaning it's only meant to be watched by mature audiences because of its smoking and graphic violence scenes.

