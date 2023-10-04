Nigeria: Netflix to Release Ijogbon, Lupin - Part 3, Rick and Morty: Season 7, Other Titles This October

4 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

Ijogbon, a title from the stables of one of Nigeria's leading filmmakers, Kunle Afolayan, is coming on the trails of the highly successful Aníkúlápó on 13 October.

Prepare for the most exciting October ever, as highly anticipated titles like Ijogbon, Lupin: Part 3, Elite: Season 7, and many others will be available on Netflix this month.

A title from the stables of one of Nigeria's leading filmmakers, Kunle Afolayan, Ijogbon is coming on the trails of the highly successful Aníkúlápó on 13 October.

The coming-of-age story tells an entirely different story from its predecessor, as it follows four teenagers from a rural village in South-west Nigeria who stumble upon a pouch of uncut diamonds -- but soon find themselves in a mess when others come looking for the bounty.

The cast includes Kayode Ojuolape, Dorathy Bachor, Yemi Solade, Ruby Akubeze, Bimbo Manuel, Gabriel Afolayan, Sam Dede, Tana Adelana, and Yemi Sodimu.

Others are Femi Branch, Adunni Ade, Funky Mallam and Fawaz Aina, a member of the famous Ikorodu Boiz who is expected to shine in this riveting story.

With a cast that not only showcases an apparent diversity but also an unmatched skill set, the filmmaker, Mr Afolayan, says Ijogbon promised to deliver a gripping tale that will set records both nationally and internationally.

More action

Fans can watch several films on Netflix in October before Ijogbon debuts, including Lupin: Part 3, Fair Play l, The Walking Dead: Season 11, and DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1.

'Jagun Jagun', 'The Black Book', other Nigerian films on Netflix's Top 10 Lists worldwide

The fun doesn't end with the release of Ijogbon, as many other titles like Rick and Morty: Season 7, Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had, Elite: Season 7, Kandasamys: The Baby, Princess Power: Season 2 and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, will be available for viewing.

Netflix also has a wide selection of Local Titles to choose from. Fans can watch The One for Sarah, The Rise of Igbinogun, Passport, Ijakumo and Yahoo+

Don't miss all these and many more on Netflix this October!

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.