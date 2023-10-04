Nigeria: Netflix to Release Ijogbon, Lupin - Part 3, Rick and Morty: Season 7, Other Titles This October

Ijogbon, a title from the stables of one of Nigeria's leading filmmakers, Kunle Afolayan, is coming on the trails of the highly successful Aníkúlápó on 13 October.

Prepare for the most exciting October ever, as highly anticipated titles like Ijogbon, Lupin: Part 3, Elite: Season 7, and many others will be available on Netflix this month.

A title from the stables of one of Nigeria's leading filmmakers, Kunle Afolayan, Ijogbon is coming on the trails of the highly successful Aníkúlápó on 13 October.

The coming-of-age story tells an entirely different story from its predecessor, as it follows four teenagers from a rural village in South-west Nigeria who stumble upon a pouch of uncut diamonds -- but soon find themselves in a mess when others come looking for the bounty.

The cast includes Kayode Ojuolape, Dorathy Bachor, Yemi Solade, Ruby Akubeze, Bimbo Manuel, Gabriel Afolayan, Sam Dede, Tana Adelana, and Yemi Sodimu.

Others are Femi Branch, Adunni Ade, Funky Mallam and Fawaz Aina, a member of the famous Ikorodu Boiz who is expected to shine in this riveting story.

With a cast that not only showcases an apparent diversity but also an unmatched skill set, the filmmaker, Mr Afolayan, says Ijogbon promised to deliver a gripping tale that will set records both nationally and internationally.

More action

Fans can watch several films on Netflix in October before Ijogbon debuts, including Lupin: Part 3, Fair Play l, The Walking Dead: Season 11, and DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1.

The fun doesn't end with the release of Ijogbon, as many other titles like Rick and Morty: Season 7, Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had, Elite: Season 7, Kandasamys: The Baby, Princess Power: Season 2 and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, will be available for viewing.

Netflix also has a wide selection of Local Titles to choose from. Fans can watch The One for Sarah, The Rise of Igbinogun, Passport, Ijakumo and Yahoo+

Don't miss all these and many more on Netflix this October!