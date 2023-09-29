South Africa: DJ Black Coffee to Make History at Madison Square Garden in New York

Popular DJ and producer Black Coffee, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, is set to make history on October 7, 2023, when he becomes the first South African act to headline Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The show will feature a 12-piece orchestra, surprise guests, and a 360-degree stage setup, according to Billboard. Black Coffee will be supported by a stellar cast of South African and international artists, including Major League DJz, Bucie, Msaki, Monique Bingham, Soul Star, Delilah Montagu, Maxine Ashley, Roland Clark, Mr V, Portia Monique, Zoe Kypri, and WhoMadeWho.

In an Instagram post, Black Coffee said "It's always been one of my biggest dreams to take this music and sound to the highest level possible and to expose it to the largest audience imaginable and so I've dreamt of my Madison Square Garden debut for many years."

DJ Black Coffee has been a force in the music industry for over two decades. He has released seven studio albums, won numerous awards including multiple BET Awards and South African Music Awards, and collaborated with some of the biggest names in the business, including Drake, Madonna, and David Guetta. In 2022, Black Coffee won his first Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album for his album Subconsciously. This made him the first South African artist to ever win a Grammy in this category.

He was born and raised in the township of Umlazi in Durban, South Africa. He began his music career as a DJ in the early 1990s, and quickly made a name for himself with his unique sound and his ability to rock a crowd.