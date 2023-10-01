South Africa: Black Coffee Brews Nostalgia Before Sold-Out MSG Gig

29 September 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

On October 7, internationally renowned DJ and producer Black Coffee will take the stage at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York, performing to a packed audience.

On the eve of this milestone, Castle Lite hosted a celebratory send-off for Black Coffee in Fourways.

Looking back on his early days, Black Coffee said, "I'll be driving a super fancy car and I see guys at the back of a van, and I think to myself, 'I was once in their shoes.' Whether it's the car wash attendants or the barbers, I've been in all those roles."

This exposure to different walks of life, he believes, has not only built his understanding of the world but has also taught him the value of humility.

"Being in all these places allowed me to learn about life and always remain grounded. I felt like I was always on this journey, always ready for it," he said, EWN reported.

For his upcoming show in New York on 7 October, Black Coffee will be sharing the stage with fellow South African artists Msaki, Shoba, and Bucie.

