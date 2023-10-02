Nigeria: Ilebaye Wins Bbnaija All-Stars Edition, Gets N120m Cash Prize

BBNaija All-Stars housemate, Ilebaye, has emerged as the winner of the reality TV show on Sunday night.

Following the evictions of CeeC, Adekunle, Cross and Pere, from the reality TV show, three ladies earlier emerged as top three finalists. Afterwards, CeeC was evicted, leaving behind Ilebaye and Mercy as all-female last two standing.

As the winner of the All-Stars edition or Season 8, Ilebaye walks away with a cash N120million grand prize.

Mercy, a former winner of the show four years ago, made history by appearing at the reality TV show's grand finale for a second time.

LEADERSHIP reports that the reality TV show lasted for 10 weeks before climaxing on Sunday, October 1, 2023.