Nigeria: Ilebaye - 5 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Bbnaija All-Stars Edition Winner

It's no longer news that Ilebaye Precious Odiniya has emerged as the winner of the BBNaija All-Stars edition or Season 8 of Nigeria's biggest reality TV show.

The All-Stars edition brought together a diverse group of former housemates, who had left their mark on previous editions of the show, to contest for N120million ultimate prize.

However, hereunder are five things you probably didn't know about the 20-year-old latest reality TV star:

1. Ilebaye is the third female housemate to claim the BBNaija title, following in the footsteps of previous female winners - Mercy and Phyna.

2. Throughout the 10-week Season 8 duration, Ilebaye weathered the backlash and bullying within the BBNaija House, where she was wrongly accused of deceit and playing the victim card.

3. She got the appellation or nickname of 'GenZ Baddie' given her Ghanaian accent of English.

4. She is from Kogi State, North-Central Nigeria.

5. Ilebaye's transition from being the third housemate evicted in BBNaija Season 7 or 'Level Up' Edition in 2022 to becoming the winner of All-Stars edition in 2023 is no mean achievement for her.