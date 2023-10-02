Kenya: Togolese Airline Enters Kenya With Direct Lome-Nairobi Flights

Nairobi — Togolese passenger airline Asky Airlines started flying to Nairobi from Lome on Saturday as the company expanded its presence in East Africa.

The airline will be flying four times a week between the two nations.

Its expansion to Kenya now provides travelers with connecting flights to Abidjan, Abuja, Accra, Bamako, Bangui, Bissau, and Beirut.

Others are Brazzaville, Conakry, Cotonou, Dakar, Douala, Freetown, Kinshasa, Lagos, Libreville, Monrovia, N'Djamena, Niamey, Ouagadougou, Pointe Noire, & Yaounde.

The airline is 40 percent owned by Ethiopian Airlines, Ecobank, BIDC, BOAD, and Sakhumnotho Group Holding, among others.