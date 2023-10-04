Nigeria: MohBad - Naira Marley Turns Self in - Police

The development comes less than four days after Naira Marley's associate, Sam Larry, was taken into custody.

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola best known as Naira Marley is now in custody as investigations into Mohbad's death continue.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known on X on Tuesday night.

Mr Hundeyin wrote, "Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities..."

The development comes less than four days after Naira Marley's associate, Sam Larry, was taken into custody.

However, Naira Marley via an X post stated that he recently arrived in Lagos to assist the authorities with ongoing investigations.

He wrote, "I'd like to share that I've just arrived back in Lagos, Nigeria to assist the authorities with the ongoing investigation. It's important I do my part for Imole. I'll be meeting with the police with hopes for the truth to be uncovered and for justice to prevail."

Although Naira Marley has also been accused of bullying or ordering the harassment of the late singer, he insists that he is innocent of the allegations.

Mohbad, a singer whose full name is Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, and an ex-signee of Naira Marley's record label, died at 27 under unclear circumstances on 12 September.

Before his death, the deceased singer had made a strongly-worded statement, that his ex-boss, Naira Marley, should be held responsible if any happened to him.

Unfortunately, Mohbad died, amidst controversies surrounding bullying, alleged assault, and threats from the Marlian record boss, and his associate, Sam Larry.

Since the news of Mohbad's passing, public attention has turned to Sam Larry and Naira Marley

Responding to the allegations against him in a statement on Tuesday, Naira Marley wrote, "I'm dedicated to proving my innocence and I'm cooperating with the authorities to clear my name with sufficient evidence."

Naira Marley, in the second press statement he has issued since Mohbad died, vehemently denied having a hand in the singer's death.

The British-Nigerian singer also denied claims he runs his Marlian Records label as a drug cartel.

He wrote, "Permit me to categorically state that I have no hand in the death of Ilerioluwa, either directly or indirectly. The rumours regarding the label being a drug cartel are untrue. "I am not a drug lord, nor do I, Marley, belong to any cult or fraternity. I'm dedicated to proving my innocence, and I'm cooperating with the authorities to clear my name with sufficient evidence."

Naira Marley noted that since Mohbad died, there had been a lot of onslaught on his person and reputation globally

The singer, who said he had been abroad before Mohbad's death, said stories were woven against him in respect of his former signee's untimely death.