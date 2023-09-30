Nigeria: Mohbad - Court Holds Preliminary Sitting, Adjourns Till Oct 13 for Hearing

The coroner inquest that is looking into the cause of death of 27-year-old IleriOluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as MohBad, has agreed on the witnesses that will be called to give evidence in the matter.

At the first preliminary sitting, which was held on Friday at the Candide Johnson Courthouse in Ikorodu, Lagos State, the lawyers made the decision in a closed-door meeting away from journalists.

According to Funmi Falana, the Counsel who represented Mohbad's family, the first sitting was held to determine the number of witnesses who would testify in the case.

She said, "What we did today was to decide how the procedures would help to find out how and when he died in other to get justice.

We have fixed October 13th, for the next hearing and we would call our witnesses."

She added that people should be hopeful as the coroner will ensure justice for the late singer.

"We represent the interest of Justice, let's allow peace to reign but, justice must be served." She said.

Recall that on September 14, Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, said the singer passed away after receiving an injection administered by an auxiliary nurse on September 12, 2023

The late singer's remains have been deposited at the mortuary, according to a statement made by the Lagos State Police Command.

Chief Coroner of the High Court of Lagos, Justice Mojisola Dada, last Wednesday, set up an inquest to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the artiste.

The setting up of the inquest was a sequel to a demand by human rights lawyer Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, for the coroner to conduct a thorough investigation into Mohbad's tragic death.