Kenya: Kuria, Mutua and Wahome Moved in Ruto's First Cabinet Reshuffle

4 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bernard Momanyi

Nairobi — President William Ruto has cracked the whip his ministers, effecting the first Cabinet reshuffle that touched on various key ministries.

In the changes announced on Wednesday night, Moses Kuria was moved from the Trade Ministry to Public Service.

He was replaced by Rebecca Miano who was moved from the Ministry of East African Community.

Alfred Mutua was also moved from Foreign Affairs to the Ministry of Tourism, replacing Peninah Malonza who takes over from Miano.

Ruto expanded Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi's ministerial portfolio assigning him as Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary.

The President shelved the Performance Management docket from the Prime Cabinet Secretary's Office and assigned it to a reconstituted Ministry of Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management.

