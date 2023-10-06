Nigeria: Why Biden Appointed Nigerian Americans, Others to Advisory Council

US soft power aims to enhance relations with Africans and people of African descent who live in America, says Judd Devermont, special assistant to President Biden for African Affairs.

On 26 September, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a press release on President Biden appointing diverse leaders to a 2-year term each, to strengthen US-Africa Relations. The President's Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement aims to bolster African-US relations through advice on trade, education and community ties, the Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs at the White House's National Security Council, Judd Devermont, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Two of those appointed are Nigerian Americans.

Firstly, a look back at the timeline -- how we got here.

In 2020, the then-presidential candidate in the 2020 US presidential election, Joseph Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, released their "The Biden-Harris Agenda for the Diaspora." Mr Biden is now running for re-election to "finish the job and deliver four more years for Democrats in the White House." In the last election cycle, he aimed at Africans and people of African descent who reside in the US and issues they are worried about such as immigration, US foreign affairs policies towards Africa, family, and other opportunity-related factors.

On 13 December 2022 -- at the White House-led US-Africa Leaders' Summit - President Biden signed an Executive Order on Establishing the President's Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States to actively engage the "African Diaspora -- people of native African origin living outside the African continent, and who have been collectively described as constituting the sixth region of the African Union."

"The Advisory Council will be supported by the State Department's Bureau of African Affairs and Executive Director Deniece Laurent-Mantey. Members will meet for the first time in the coming months and approximately three times per year. Advisory Council meetings will be open to the public and announced in the Federal Register at least 15 days in advance," Mr Blinken said in his statement.

On the last day of the 78th UN General Assembly, Mr Biden made public "the Inaugural Members of the President's Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States," which explains the Advisory Council's responsibilities. This is a follow-up to Mr Biden's 13 December 2022 signing of an executive order "directing the Secretary of State to establish PAC-ADE, which will advise the President on ways to strengthen ties between African communities on the continent, the U.S. Government, the African Diaspora in the United States, and the global African Diaspora. PAC-ADE will be composed of not more than 12 representatives of the African Diaspora, appointed by the Secretary of State, representing African American and African immigrant communities."

Here is the list and official citations of the first-ever individuals whom President Biden has appointed to this Advisory Council:

1. Silvester Beaman: Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, presiding over the Fifteenth Episcopal District in South Africa, Namibia, and Angola. Delivered the benediction at President Biden's Inauguration in 2021.

2. Mimi Alemayehou: Founder of Semai Ventures LLC, a firm dedicated to sustainable development in emerging economies. Previously served as Senior Vice President for Public-Private Partnerships at Mastercard and as Executive Vice President of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation.

3. Rosalind Brewer: Former CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, with a prominent career at Starbucks and Sam's Club. Currently chairs the board of trustees for Spelman College and serves on several other boards, including VillageMD and World Business Chicago.

4. Viola Davis: Oscar, Emmy, Grammy, and multi-Tony Award-winning artist, activist, producer, and philanthropist. Co-founder of JuVee Productions, committed to impactful storytelling. Devotes efforts to eradicating childhood hunger in the United States.

5. Helene D. Gayle: President of Spelman College, bringing expertise in economic development, humanitarian, and health issues. Previously led organizations like CARE and the Gates Foundation. Sits on multiple public company and nonprofit boards.

6. Patrick Gaspard: President and CEO of the Center for American Progress, with a career spanning government, philanthropy, labour, and global diplomacy. Previously served as U.S. ambassador to the Republic of South Africa and in various roles in the Obama Administration.

7. C.D. Glin: President of the PepsiCo Foundation and Global Head of Social Impact for PepsiCo. Former CEO of the U.S. African Development Foundation. Expertise in catalytic financial investments and grassroots community support.

8. Osagie Imasogie: Chairman of Quoin Capital and co-founder of PIPV Capital. Extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, law, and investments. Sits on the boards of various financial institutions and the University of Pennsylvania.

9. Almaz Negash: Founder of the African Diaspora Network (ADN), promoting collaboration between Africans in the Diaspora and social entrepreneurs. Initiatives include the African Diaspora Investment Symposium and various programs focused on Africa.

10. Chinenye Ogwumike: 2-Time WNBA All-Star, ESPN host, and NBA analyst. Instrumental in the WNBA Players Association and sports-talk radio. Engages in youth empowerment and education initiatives in Africa.

11. Ham Serunjogi: Co-founder & CEO of Chipper Cash, a prominent African fintech company valued at over $2 billion. Experienced in venture capital and finance. Serves on the board of trustees at Grinnell College.

12. Kevin Young: Director of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture. Accomplished poet and author, with expertise in African American culture and history. Editorial work for the New Yorker magazine.

At the December 2022, US-Africa Leaders' Summit, several noteworthy outcomes emerged. Foremost among them was the establishment of the President's Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement within the United States. This landmark move was accompanied by the inaugural US-Africa Space Forum, signalling a fresh chapter in collaborative space exploration.

Additionally, President Biden made a formal declaration of his backing for the African Union's bid to secure a permanent seat at the G20, a significant development aimed at amplifying Africa's global influence. Notably, a substantial commitment of $55 billion was pledged to further mutual objectives aligning with the African Union's Agenda 2063. This financial commitment demonstrates a profound dedication to advancing both African and US interests on the international stage.

Previously, Ms Harris' travel to Africa -- Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia -- included a visit to Cape Coast Castle in which she commemorated the "blood that was shed" there.

Also, in the Biden-Harris 2020 election campaign document aimed at the African Diaspora, it said, "The African diaspora community is one of America's most diverse communities, inclusive of people who speak multiple languages, come from different socioeconomic backgrounds, and practice various faiths. While unique on some fronts, culturally, people of African descent also share similar values: supporting their families, creating opportunities for their communities, and contributing to America's growth and prosperity. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris share these values and know that the next administration must understand what the current one does not: in America, no matter where you start in life or where your parents were born, there should be no barriers to your success and no limits to what you can achieve. As president and vice president, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will rebuild our country in a way that brings everyone along."

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based White House Correspondent, and media commentator with expertise in U.S. foreign policy and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe