Nigeria: Mohbad's Wife Trying to Frame Me for His Death - Primeboy Alleges

Nigerian singer Owodunni Ibrahim, popularly known as Primeboy, has accused Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, of trying to implicate him in the late singer's death.

Primeboy has also alleged that Wunmi claims that he knew the circumstances that led to Mohbad's demise.

The police declared Primeboy wanted on Wednesday because he refused to honour their invitation.

In an interview with Television Continental (TVC) on Thursday, Primeboy shared his side of the story and wondered why Mohbad's wife feels he killed his friend.

He said, "I want justice for Mohbad. Why would his wife go online and frame me? That's wrong".

The singer also revealed that he saw Mohbad last on 8th September.

He explained that Mohbad invited him over to attend his (Mohbad) show.

Primeboy noted that on their way to the show, Mohbad got into a heated argument with his wife while in the car.

However, he didn't disclose the nature of the show or where it was held.

"He and his wife were having conversations about this and that. I don't even know because it is his family affair," the artiste noted.

Primeboy further disclosed that Mohbad was hurt by what his wife did and that, at some point, he wanted to get out of the car, but he (Primeboy) was the one who prevented him from leaving.

N1m bounty

The interviewer asked the singer if he actually ignored the police's invitation.

He denied the allegations, noting that he never received any invite and that anything contrary to that was false.

"That's a big lie. How would I receive a message from the police and I will refuse them? Before this issue, I even wanted to turn myself in. I want to go and explain myself at the police station because people started accusing me wrongly," Primeboy noted.

He said that before the news broke, he wanted to report himself to the police station but was advised by some people to wait for the invitation.

"Suddenly, I just found myself wanted by the police online yesterday and N1m for whoever finds me. I was surprised. I was shocked".

He noted that he called his lawyer and family, but they told him to remain calm as long as he was sure of his innocence.

Primeboy also said that he is cooperating with the police investigation and is confident that he will be cleared of wrongdoing.

Relationship with Mohbad

Asked to speak about his relationship with Mohbad, he described the late singer as his childhood friend.

He said, "All those times he sang, "Stepmother no care" I was there. I was his dad. I was his friend. I was everything. He lived with me then, and my mom fed two of us."

Primeboy, during the interview, disclosed that he was with Mohbad two days before he died.

"He called me on Saturday to come to the Island, and I didn't even know he had a show.

The singer expressed his sadness over allegations that he killed his friend.

He reiterated that he wouldn't have hurt his friend, considering their relationship and the bond they shared.

"They don't even know how I feel. It's crazy, but God knows the truth," Primeboy added.

Background

On Wednesday, the Lagos State Police Command declared Primeboy wanted in connection with the investigation of Mohbad's death.

Mohbad died on 12 September at the age of 27 under controversial circumstances.

Via his official X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday, the Lagos State police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed why the police wanted Primeboy.

Mr Hundeyin urged anyone with information on Primeboy to contact the nearest police station or call in to make their reports.

Also, he disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Idowu Owohunwa, placed an N1 million bounty on the suspect, and anyone with helpful information leading to his arrest would get the reward.

Meanwhile, the police declaration came a few days after Primeboy released a tribute song to the late singer titled "Tribute to Mohbad."

The song, released on 25th September on Apple Music, recounts how Mohbad shared some of his challenges with him, but he never knew he would be gone so soon