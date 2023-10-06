Nigeria: Mohbad - Singer Primeboy Turns Self in

Primeboy, a budding singer and Mohbad's childhood friend, was declared wanted on Wednesday.

Nigerian singer Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin, aka Primeboy, declared wanted by the police on Wednesday concerning investigations around Mohbad's death, has turned himself in.

The Lagos State police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed why the police declared Primeboy wanted, gave the update on Thursday afternoon on X.

He said: "Following his being declared wanted, He has, immediately, been taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions.

The Lagos State Police Command once again assures family, friends, fans of Mohbad and the general public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a diligent investigation. The Command equally assures that all persons found guilty in the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, will definitely be brought to justice.

Mohbad died on 12 September at the age of 27, under controversial circumstances.

In a video posted by an Instagram blogger Temilola Sobola on 14th September, Primeboy debunked allegations that suggested he killed his friend.

He claimed he didn't know what happened to the deceased and was still shocked by his sudden death.

Primeboy was declared wanted less than a week after he released a tribute song to the late singer titled "Tribute to Mohbad."

It was released on 25 September on Apple Music.

The song recounts how Mohbad shared some of his challenges with him, but he never knew he would be gone so soon.

Since Mohbad's death, the social media buzz and reactions are reminiscent of Nigerian rapper Oladapo Olaonipekun, popularly known as Dagrin's shocking death.

In April 2010, Dagrin died in a fatal accident eight days after battling for his life at 25.

On the other hand, Mohbad, who died at 27, sparked similar reactions from Nigerians since he was a young and promising talent in the music industry.