South Africa's Offer to Mediate in Israel Must Not Be Ignored - Remember Northern Ireland

opinion

At a time when the US and much of Europe identify as supporters of the national security and self-determination of Israel, South Africa's embrace of similar goals for the people of Palestine may provide a moral and diplomatic counterpoint should any peace process finally unfold.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent public statements on the current crisis between Israel and Palestine raise two fundamental questions.

Can there be peace between Palestine and Israel with the prospect of greater justice among and between their diverse people?

Might South Africa contribute to making this aspiration a sustainable political reality?

These questions lay at the core of Ramaphosa's public remarks on Saturday, and his written statement from the just-concluded ANC National Executive Committee meeting.

They have also been conveyed in several formal and informal comments by Minister Naledi Pandor and her team in the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

All officials have repeatedly:

Said South Africa condemns all violence against civilians - in Ramaphosa's most recent statement, specifically condemning Hamas atrocities in Israel;

Yet always stressed South Africa's support of the aspirations for self-determination of the people of Palestine, not endorsing any particular leader or faction;

Reminded us of the historical solidarity and friendship that Palestinians showed to those during the long struggle for justice here, emphasising similarities, noted by many others, to apartheid-like conditions in Palestine; and

Declared South Africa's willingness to play whatever mediating role might advance lasting peace.

As an advocate...