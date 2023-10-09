Nigeria: Sam Larry Never Assaulted Mohbad - Naira Marley's Lawyer

Mohbad had filed a petition dated 27th June 2023 to the police over an alleged threat to life by music promoter Sam Larry and others

Gani Arobo, legal counsel to the embattled Marlian Records boss, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has debunked claims that his client's associate, Sam Larry, assaulted late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, known professionally as MohBad, at a video shoot and other occasions.

On Sunday, Mr Arobo made the claims during an interview with media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze. There, he shed more light on the controversies surrounding Mohbad's death on 12 September and the resulting conspiracy theories.

Sam Larry, also the 'supposed' best friend to Nigerian singer Naira Marley, denied allegations suggesting his involvement in Mohbad's death. He claimed he loved the late singer too much and would never kill him.

The allegations follow social media outrage after a video surfaced online. The footage captured Larry storming Zlatan's music video shoot and attempting to harass Mohbad.

Observers say Zlatan's swift move to prevent Larry from hitting him and how Mohbad scampered for safety spoke volumes, hence the ongoing allegations.

The lawyer noted that in the viral video making rounds in the media, it was alleged that Sam Larry obstructed Mohbad's music video shoot, and a clip that shows Zlatan and Mohbad in wheelchairs was not as it seemed as the second clip did not capture the accurate picture.

He explained that Sam Larry was at Elegushi Beach when he was informed that some celebrities were shooting a music video on the beach. He noted that because Sam Larry is a music promoter, he visited the set to see the stars involved.

"So, he went there, and as soon as he got there, he was surprised to see them. He didn't know that it was Mohbad - remember that if you look at that video - the first thing that came out of his mouth was 'iwo tie ni, ah o l'ole l'oni (so it's even you, you won't go to your house today)".

"Daddy Freeze, it will interest you that there is a longer version of that video. I will send these materials to you. The longer version of that video shows these guys eating Amala together shortly after that incident. You won't believe that. Zlatan was wearing the same shirt he was wearing at that video shoot. Mohbad had changed his clothes, but they ate Amala together that same day," he said.

He noted that Zlatan is in the best position to relay to the public what exactly transpired on the said day. He stressed that Zlatan told Davido and several persons what happened.

He said, "I expect that Zlatan would come out and clarify this issue because we know what he said to people, including Davido, regarding the incident. He was specific about whether Sam Larry did anything to Mohbad that day. But Daddy Freeze, don't take my word for it".

Mr Aroba said he got the insight into the event of the same day after discussions with Sam Larry and his lawyers.

Mohbad's petition against Sam Larry

Mohbad had filed a petition dated 27th June 2023 read to the police over an alleged threat to life by music promoter Sam Larry and others.

The petition alleged that Sam Larry and 15 others stormed a video shoot where the deceased and another artiste, Zlatan, were working, armed, and threatening to wreak havoc.

Eventually, they wreaked havoc, destroying equipment worth over N5m at the scene and assaulting the deceased, who narrowly escaped with injuries, the petition claimed.

Mr Arobo, during the interview, said the alleged petition was false.

"In the petition, Mohbad filed against Sam Larry, he made extreme allegations, including that Sam Larry and his boys destroyed the video shooting equipment used in the video shoot. He noted that the equipment cost N5m. He further stated that Mohbad requested N8M, which he allegedly paid for the entire shoot activity. The baffling question would be: if Sam Larry and his boys vandalised the equipment for shooting videos, would you be able to carry out the shooting activity that same day?

"It will interest you that the video was shot that day and completed. They have since rolled out that video and have also made commercial benefits. Concerning the N8 Million he paid for the video shoot, we requested the account number used in making the payment or if the payment was made via cash. These were the issues raised in Alagbon when the Police called him to come and substantiate his petition. Sam Larry went to the Police Station at Alagbon three times, obeying the invitation by the Police on Sam Larry's third visit to the police station. Mohbad was unavailable to substantiate his petition. Sam Larry's lawyer was forced to file a counter-petition alleging that Mohbad made false accusations to the Police".

Social Media interference

The lawyer expressed concern over the negative impact of social media bloggers and the mob on ongoing investigations, stating that it is dangerous and hinders the pursuit of justice.

He emphasised the importance of integrity when seeking justice and not resorting to bullying, scapegoating, or false accusations.

According to him, justice is a noble pursuit that requires precise and pure methods.

Conclusively, the lawyer mentioned that Naira Marley will address the issue with Nigerians and fans once the investigations are completed.

He also expressed condolences to the family of the late Mohbad and shared that the Malian Records owner instructed him to announce his plan for the family.

On Wednesday, a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates' Court ordered the remand of Naira Marley and Sam Larry for the alleged conspiracy and murder of Mohbad.

They are charged with conspiracy and suspected murder.

The others remanded are Ogedengbe Fisayo, 37; Ayobami Sadiq, 27; and Samson Eletu, 45.

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatubosun, ordered the remand for 21 days in the police State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID) and adjourned the case until 25 October.