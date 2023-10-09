South Africa: Borehole Drilling Underway in Ethekwini

As part of interventions to resolve water challenges, the eThekwini Municipality has started the drilling of boreholes in several wards, particularly in the rural parts of the city.

This follows the recent launch of the borehole project that will see 20 boreholes drilled in areas affected by irregular supply of water.

Launched by eThekwini Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, the project will ensure that residents have access to clean, safe water as an interim measure, while longer term solutions are sought.

"In areas where there is inadequate water infrastructure, the municipality has reprioritised funding for the drilling of boreholes. We are pleased to report that teams have already started drilling boreholes," Kaunda said.

Kaunda said the wards where the projects have started include Ward 3 in Umzinyathi, Ward 105 in Mfume, Ward 59 in oGunjini, and Ward 108 in the eNyoni and Mkhumbane areas.

Giving an update on the restoration of water supply in uMhlanga, Durban North and surrounding areas, Kaunda said as a proactive and preventative measure, the municipal teams will be installing pressure gauges at strategic points on the bulk aqueduct pipeline.

"They will link this up with our telemetry system where we monitor the reservoir levels. We have also approached the South African Police Service to speed up the investigation on the criminal case of sabotage the municipality has opened," Kaunda said.

The Mayor also reported that the sanitation technical teams continue to work around the clock to ensure all beaches are open during the festive season and beyond.

Kaunda said there is a collaborative effort between the scientific services and the mechanical and wastewater network departments to clearly identify the sources for any identified coastal pollution.

"It is important for the public to know that the pollution of beaches is caused by a combination of factors including pump failure, load shedding, vandalism or poor network infrastructure.

"Therefore, the streamlining of our processes has resulted in us being able to prioritise and track non-functioning infrastructure on a daily basis to ensure repairs are effected promptly," Kaunda said.