South Africa: Johannesburg Water Touts Supply Improvements Yet No Word On End to Crisis for Parched Residents

The utility has outlined plans to tackle infrastructure upgrades and plug leaks but has urged Joburgers to reduce consumption further.

As millions of residents in the city of gold grapple with intermittent or no water supply, Johannesburg Water says it has deployed 50 roaming water trucks and 56 water tanks to mitigate the crisis.

"While this may not replace potable water, this is how the entity is ensuring residents have regular water supply," said Logan Munsamy, Senior Operations Manager at Johannesburg Water.

Water supply in Johannesburg has been stuttering for months. It recently came under the spotlight in August as Rand Water experienced various challenges to its bulk infrastructure, which ultimately impacted negatively on different water supply systems across the city.

Residents in different parts of the city reported large-scale outages, while numerous schools with no alternative water supplies have been forced to close. Meanwhile, the water outages have continued to cause disruptions in hospitals including Rahima Moosa Hospital in Coronationville resorted to using borehole water and tankers to keep it running.

By 10 October 2023, Munsamy said water provision to the hospitals had improved.

Supply improvements touted

"Johannesburg Water is pumping water into the roof ranks of the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital to ensure the facility has adequate water supply. The Hellen Joseph Hospital is being...