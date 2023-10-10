Nigeria: Solid Minerals Will Promote Climate Change - Alake

press release

Nigeria's Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, says the decision of the government to diversify from hydrocarbon to making the minerals sector a major contributor to Nigeria's gross domestic product ( GDP) is the country's contribution to climate change.

Mr Alake dropped this hint when he received a delegation of the Miners Association of Nigeria, led by their National President, Dele Ayanleke.

The delegation comprised representatives of the VUKA group, co-organiser of the forthcoming Nigeria Mining Week and Price Waterhouse Coopers, the foremost accounting firm, according to a statement released on Monday by the media office of the minister.

While commending the association for its suggestive recommendations and consistent role in organising the Mining Week, Mr Alake stated that Nigeria has been operating a mono-cultural economy for long, noting that the shift to solid minerals is overdue.

He said: " Our vision is to make solid minerals our pride, a major contributor to Nigeria's gross domestic product.

We will diversify from oil, to exploit it for the survival of Nigeria. This is our own contribution to climate change".

To this end, the minister emphasised that the ministry is committed to making requisite policies that will sanitise and rejig the regulatory framework and make it more conducive for local and foreign investors to play".

On the issue of incursion by the second tier of government into mining, Mr Alake stressed that the federal government will engage the state government and local government with a view to resolving surrounding issues within the ambit of the law.

Speaking on securing the mining sector environment for maximum yield to the federal government, the minister revealed that high-end technology will be deployed coupled with an inter-agency task force to arrest the menace completely.

The minister sought a partnership with the association to strengthen capacity in this regard for the growth and repositioning of the sector.

In his earlier remarks, Mr Ayanleke, in a vote of confidence, expressed absolute assurance that the seven-point agenda unfolded by the minister under the Renewed Hope Agenda of this present administration will consolidate and enhance the sector for maximum contribution to national development.

Alaba Balogun

Head, Press & PR

9 October 2023