Liberia: Election Day as It Happens

The Election Observation Missions of ECOWAS and the African Union said they are observing and with keen interest the ongoing electoral process and the events leading to the 10 October 2023 General Elections.

The ECOWAS and AU Missions in a joint statement called on all stakeholders to preserve the peace and stability of Liberia before, during, and after the elections.

They urge political parties, candidates and thelr supportersto be guided by "the splrit of national unity, peace and stabillty, and adhere to the expressed commitments made within the framework of the Revised Farmington River Declaration.

The international observer missions also called on the security forces to remain apolitical and professional in the discharge of their duties towards all citizens, cognizant of the rights of all under the constitution of Llberia.

"The two Missions also encourage the National Elections Commission (NEC) to continue to exhibit impartiality and falrness in the execution of its mandate, in the greater Interest of all LIberlans. Citizens and civil soclety groups are urged to sustaln the initiatives aimed at promoting peaceful elections and national cohesion," the statement said.

"The ECOWAS and AU Missions will continue to avail thelr good offices to all stakeholders in the electoral process to ensure that the polls are conducted in a peaceful environment and in conformity with national, regional, and international standards."

8:41 a.m - Voting Begins Across Liberia

Voting has commenced across the country, including Maryland County where Marylanders are eager to vote.

There are various observers, ranging from the EU, ECOWAS, LEON, journalists, and other international observers.

The polling centers are observed to be peaceful with everyone in the queued to cast their votes in the county.

All the steps that are to be observed by NEC Staff are taken in to consideration, political parties observers are also represented.

"I am here to vote and to ensure Liberia gets better in term of development, peace, security, agriculture, education and all other sectors of the Liberian society," one of the voters said.

6:00 a.m- Voters Troop in to Polling Places

Over two million registered voters have begun to form lines at their local polling places across the nation as they get ready to elect the country's leaders for the next six years.

In today's election, voters will also elect representatives and senators to the legislature.

Four hours prior to the commencement of voting, voters started to show up as early as 5:00 a.m.