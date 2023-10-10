Liberia: Voting Begins in Gbarnga Without Delay

Gbarnga, Bong County-The first voter at the John Flomo Bakalu High School Polling Center in Gbarnga, Bong County, Garmah Flomo has described the process as smooth and easy.

The polling center of the John Flomo Bakalu was open at 8:00 AM, as the National Election Commission workers assigned at the center began to allow voters to cast their vote.

The John F. High School has seven polling places in the Gbarnga, Bong County.

Early this morning, while NEC workers were set up, voters were in the queue awaiting the official opening of polls in the County.

Speaking in a chat with paper at the John Flomo Bakalu High School polling center, Garmah FLomo admonished Liberians to vote peacefully for their Country.

Garmah Flomo, who is a resident of the Lofa Road Community in Gbarnga, Bong County said she spent the night at the John Flomo Bakalu High School polling center just to cast her ballot first.

Like Garmah Flomo, an early-age woman Mary George, who is a resident of the Deminta Road Community, Gbarnga, Bong County said she left her house early this morning at 5: 00 AM to come to the polling center to vote for preferred candidates in the pending 2023 elections.

She said voting for the next president, Senator, and Representative is important for the growth and development of Liberia.

2.4 million Liberian registered voters are expected to vote for their leaders.

Liberians are voting today for presidential and parliamentary elections.

Nineteen candidates are hoping to replace the incumbent, former football star George Weah, who is seeking a second term.

However, polling centers in Gbarnga, Bong County opened without delay in the County.