Congo-Kinshasa: Kenyatta Condemns Renewed Violence in Eastern DR Congo, Urges Commitment to Talks

Nairobi — Former Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned renewed hostilities in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where the Congolese army and allied troops are battling M23 rebels.

Kenya's troops are among the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) tasked with the stabilizing the President Felix Tshisekedi-led country.

Kenyatta, who is the facilitator of the East African Community (EAC) Nairobi-led process on the Restoration of Peace and Stability in eastern DRC, called on the warring parties to commit to non-military solution in resolving the conflict.

"His Excellency President (Retired) Uhuru Kenyatta, in his capacity as the Facilitator of the EAC-Led Nairobi Process on the Restoration of Peace and Stability in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), condemns the reported escalation of hostilities, killings and displacements in eastern DRC," his office said in a statement.

He appealed to both sides to end the armed hostilities so as to allow continued unhindered and sustained humanitarian access in the area.

Kenyatta said the move is critical in the ongoing efforts to restore peace in the Central African state.

Since violence flared in October 2022, 1.5 million people have been forced to flee their homes in eastern DRC.

Currently there is a total of 6.1 million displaced people in eastern DRC.

EAC Regional Force mandate

On Saturday, Defence Ministers from the East African Community (EAC) proposed an extension of the mandate of EACRF in DRC until lasting peace is restored.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Congo-Kinshasa Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kenya's Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale revealed that the proposal was made during an extra-ordinary meeting of Defence ministers from the East African Community (EAC) in Tanzania's capital, Arusha on Sunday.

The meeting was convened to address pressing regional security concerns, with a primary focus on the ongoing instability in Eastern DRC due to the activities of the M23 rebels.

"In light of the gains made by the East African Community Regional Forces (EACRF), the sitting proposed an extension of their occupancy until peace and stability is fully restored," Duale said.

He stated that Kenya which is one of the Troops Contributing Countries (TCC) welcomed the move and committed to support the quest for peace in the economic development of the DRC.

EACRF comprises of troops drawn from Kenya, Uganda, Burundi and South Sudan