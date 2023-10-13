Congo-Kinshasa: UN Peacekeepers Suspended Over Sexual Misconduct

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in DR Congo (MONUSCO) says it took "immediate and robust action" in response to reports of sexual misconduct by its troops.

In a statement on Wednesday, October 11, MONUSCO said it put in place measures to ensure a "zero-tolerance policy."

"These initial measures include suspension from duty, detention, and confinement to quarters of concerned peacekeepers pending receipt of additional information on the allegations, including through the conduct of a full-fledged investigation," the statement reads in part.

Though the statement did not provide information about the personnel accused of sexual exploitation, media reports say at least eight peacekeepers were suspended and detained, according to Associated Press (AP).

The eight peacekeepers reportedly from South Africa were detained in the city of Beni in North Kivu province after being caught with prostitutes at an unauthorized bar after curfew, AP reported, quoting an anonymous UN official who was not authorized to speak about the matter.

The eastern DR Congo-based UN mission said it "strongly condemns such behaviours that are unbefitting of United Nations personnel."

"MONUSCO is committed to ensuring that all personnel comply with the highest standards of conduct and will continue its efforts on prevention and to support the rights and dignity of the victims."

Eastern DR Congo is home to more than 130 local and foreign armed groups, accused of killings and human rights abuses.

Since at least 2022, the UN mission, which was deployed a quarter century ago, has faced demonstrations over failure to end decades of insecurity in eastern DR Congo.

The Congolese government wants the UN to withdraw its troops. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in August that the UN mission whose mandate expires in December, had embarked on an accelerated withdrawal.