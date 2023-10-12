Nigeria: What to Know About Olukoyede, RCCG Pastor Appointed As EFCC Boss

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ola Olukoyede as the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesperson made this known in a statement on Thursday.

Olukoyede is billed to serve for a term of four years, upon confirmation by the senate.

Below are key things to know about the new EFCC boss:

Olukoyede was born in Ikere-Ekiti on October 14, 1969.

The new anti-graft agency chair is an indigene of Ekiti State.

He is an alumnus of Lagos State University; University of Lagos; Institute of Arbitration ICC - Paris, France and University of Harvard (Kennedy School of Executive Education).

He is an experienced lawyer specialised in compliance management, corporate intelligence, and fraud management.

Olukoyede has extensive experience in the operations of the EFCC, having previously served as Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman (2016-2018).

He is a Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

He served as EFCC Secretary under former President Muhammadu Buhari from 2018 to 2023.