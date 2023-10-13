Nigeria: Why Olukoyede Is Qualified to Be EFCC Chairman - Presidency

The announcement of Mr Olukoyede as the new EFCC chairman has triggered a controversy over his qualification for the job.

The Presidency on Thursday insisted that Olanipekun Olukoyede, newly named by President Bola Tinubu as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is qualified to occupy the office.

Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, insisted on Mr Olukoyede's qualification for the job in a statement, following the controversy the appointment has triggered.

PREMIUM TIMES had, in an exclusive report published days earlier before the official announcement, revealed Mr Tinubu's plan to name Mr Olukoyede as the next EFCC chief in what could stir a controversy over the candidate's qualification.

Those who are opposed to the appointment argued that Mr Olukoyede, who served as the chief of staff to the chairman of the EFCC and secretary to the commission at various times between 2016 and 2020, does not possess the 15 years cognate experience required in section 2(a)(ii) of EFCC establishment law.

Since EFCC was the first law enforcement or security agency Mr Olukorede served in, many said, he could not be said to have to have garnered the required cognate experience before then.

But the presidency insisted that Mr Olukoyede "satisfied every legal detail to be appointed as Chairman."

"He was a member of a law enforcement organisation as Secretary, in this case the EFCC, as stipulated in the EFCC Act, and as such satisfied every legal detail to be appointed as Chairman," the presidency said in answer to those who argued that his administrative roles at the EFCC do not qualify as cognate experience required to become EFCC chair.

Below is the full statement containing the points argued by the presidency in support of Mr Olukoyede's qualification.

QUICK FACTS ON THE LEGALITY OF APPOINTMENT OF NEW EFCC CHAIRMAN

Mr. Ola Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman. President Bola Tinubu approved his appointment in line with Section 2(3) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004.

1. Mr Olukoyede was the Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman of the EFCC (2016-2018) and Secretary to the Commission(2018-2020). He was a member of a law enforcement organisation as Secretary, in this case the EFCC, as stipulated in the EFCC Act, and as such satisfied every legal detail to be appointed as Chairman.

2. Section 2(1)(p) of the EFCC Act plainly, ordinarily, and unambiguously established the Secretary to the Commission (i.e., EFCC) as its member and head of its administration.

3. The Supreme Court determined in the case of Ejuetami v. Olaiya & Anor (2001) LPELR-1072 (SC) at Pg.23-24, that: The words used are to be given their 'ordinary and natural sense'. Therefore the clear, explicit and unambiguous words used in sections 2(1)(a)(i)-(iii), (p), 2(2), 3(1)-(3) and 8(5) of the EFCC Act must be given their ordinary and natural sense in line with the guidelines set by the Supreme Court in its long line of undisturbed judicial precedents.

4. The provision of Section 2(1) sub-paragraph (iii) of the EFCC Act did not state the nature of the experience which a person is required to possess its similar or alike for fifteen (15) years. This implies that such cognate experience is presumed to be that of the work or functions of the EFCC acquired anywhere since the EFCC Act did not state the specific place where it must be acquired. It is also unambiguous by the provisions of sub-paragraph (iii) that once a person possessed fifteen (15) years of such cognate (i.e., similar or alike) experience, then he has satisfied the provisions of sub-paragraph (iii) of section 2(1)(a) of the EFCC Act.

5. It is clear from the unambiguous provisions of the EFCC Establishment Act, 2004, that any member of the Commission whether serving or retired who has 15 years' cognate experience in their chosen career are eligible to be appointed as the Chairman of the Commission.

6. Prior to this time, the convention and precedence is that to be qualified for appointment as the Executive Chairman of the Commission, the nominee must be a Police Officer or someone with law enforcement background, particularly in the area of investigation. This has not only exposed the Commission to all manner of vices but has brewed internal wrangling, discontent, and hatred among the members of staff of the Commission.

7. It is nonjusticiable to elevate convention above statutory provision. It is time to move away from fiction to fact and from convention to strict adherence to the statutory provisions of the enabling Act of the Commission in our constitutional democracy.

8. Mr Olukoyede satisfied every legal requirement to be appointed as EFCC Chairman.