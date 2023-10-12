Africa: Watch Live - TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d'Ivoire 2023 Official Draw

In just a few hours, CAF will conduct the live draw of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d'Ivoire 2023.

CAF has pulled out all the stops in putting together a world-class viewing experience that can be enjoyed Live from the Parc Des Expositions venue in Abidjan.

The Draw will be available on CAF's YouTube Channel HERE and across CAF's Global TV partners.

The Draw will be conducted by A heavyweight quartet of Africa's biggest current and former football superstars, Didier Drogba, Mikel Obi, Sadio Mane and Achraf Hakimi.

The 34th edition of the biggest event on African soil takes place in Côte d'Ivoire from 13 January to 11 February 2024.

The Qualified Nations for the Final Draw:

Cote d'Ivoire (hosts), Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Congo DR, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia and Zambia.