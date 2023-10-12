Africa: Watch Live - TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d'Ivoire 2023 Official Draw

12 October 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

In just a few hours, CAF will conduct the live draw of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d'Ivoire 2023.

CAF has pulled out all the stops in putting together a world-class viewing experience that can be enjoyed Live from the Parc Des Expositions venue in Abidjan.

The Draw will be available on CAF's YouTube Channel HERE and across CAF's Global TV partners.

The Draw will be conducted by A heavyweight quartet of Africa's biggest current and former football superstars, Didier Drogba, Mikel Obi, Sadio Mane and Achraf Hakimi.

The 34th edition of the biggest event on African soil takes place in Côte d'Ivoire from 13 January to 11 February 2024.

The Qualified Nations for the Final Draw:

Cote d'Ivoire (hosts), Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Congo DR, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia and Zambia.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.