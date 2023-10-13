Liberia: Esia Frowns At Political Parties' Self-Declaration

Liberians went to the polls on October 10, 2023, to elect a president and vice president, 15 senators, and 73 members of the House of Representatives in the fourth election since the end of the country's devastating civil war in 2003.

The head of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) election observation mission to Liberia, Dr. Nevers Mumba frowns at political parties and independent candidates declaring themselves winners of the October 10, 2023, elections, ahead of official announcement of results by the National Elections Commission or NEC.

"Honestly, we are just observers; we can't do anything rather than observe and make necessary recommendations, but only the national elections commission is charged with the responsibility to announce results; anyone or group that will get involved in announcing results will create anarchy and Liberia doesn't need anarchy", Dr. Mumba warns.

The ESIA observation mission head spoke here Thursday, October 12, during a news conference when he released initial findings of the polls.

Dr. Mumba, who's also former vice president of Zambia, said it is good for independent candidates and political parties to wait for full announcement of the elections' results by the NEC rather than claiming self-victory, warning that candidates, who try to declare themselves could plunge the country in chaos.

His comments are in response to an inquiry by a BBC stringer in Liberia about the ESIA observation of comments by the opposition Unity Party that it has taken a comfortable lead in the just-ended October polls.

However, Dr. Mumba says the ESIA assessment of the electoral process is based on principles and obligations of democratic election stipulated in the African Union or (AU) declaration on the principles governing democratic election.

"Our observation methodology is guided by declaration of principles for international observation (DoP) and its attendant code of conduct for observers", he says.

He says the mission observed substantial good practices from the just-ended election, including provision of gender disaggregated data following completion of the Biometric Voter Registration exercise, aligning with international best practice to foster inclusive election management.

He underscores that the signing of the Farmington River Declaration, demonstrating political parties' commitment to peaceful election, including the establishment of early warning and response mechanisms for election-related violence and human rights violations.

Commenting on the political environment in the country, the former Zambian vice president reveals that the October 10th polls were the fourth consecutive general elections held in Liberia since the country returned to democratic rule in 2005.

He explains that the 2023 elections were organized primarily by Liberian authorities, with minimal technical or financial support from the international community or input from the United Nations Missions in Liberia (UNMIL) that concluded its mission on March 30, 2018.

Dr. Mumba says ESIA also observes the absence of significant electoral or constitutional reform for this election, pointing to the recent legislative attempt to make substantial changes to the new election law, such as establishing a new independent body to address election-related complaints, altering the election date and enabling Liberian diaspora members to vote with valid Liberian identification, among others.

Dr. Mumba recommends that the Government of Liberia should promulgate into law provisions on compulsory gender quota for female candidates in line with Liberia's international commitment to affirmative action.

"We call on the government to explore the possibility of legally moving Election Day to a timeframe that does not coincide with the rainy season, reducing logistical challenges and risk while facilitating voter participation", he says. Editing by Jonathan Browne