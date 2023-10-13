Liberia: UP, CDC Claim Victory in Elections As NEC Announces Results From 16 of 5,890 Polling Places

Liberians went to the polls on October 10, 2023, to elect a president and vice president, 15 senators, and 73 members of the House of Representatives in the fourth election since the end of the country's devastating civil war in 2003.

Monrovia — In a preliminary update, the National Elections Commission has released results from just 16 out of the 5,000 polling stations, predominantly from regions in Bomi and Montserrado Counties. These early figures suggest that Joseph Boakai of the opposition Unity Party is currently leading the race. Despite the limited data, both the Unity Party and the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) are asserting their claims to victory, setting the stage for a closely contested election.

The total number of polling places across the country, according to the NEC is 5,890.

At Wednesday's result update, the National Elections Commission disclosed that out of 4,126 votes from 13 polling places in Bomi County, the UP candidate obtained 2,543 votes, constituting 64.1 percent of the votes, while President Weah of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) received 1,134 votes, amounting to 28.54%.

The votes from the 13 polling stations in Bomi County represent 7% of the 171 polling places in the county.

In Montserrado County, out of a total of 1,243 votes from three polling centers, Ambassador Boakai received 576 votes, which accounts for 47.56%, while President Weah obtained 547 votes, totaling 45.17 percent. According to the National Elections Commission (NEC), these Montserrado votes are from just three polling places out of a total of 2,008 polling centers, making up only 0.5%.

Trailing behind the two frontrunners are Edward Appleton with 92 votes (82 from Bomi and 10 from Montserrado) and Alexander Cummings of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) with 71 votes (32 from Bomi and 39 from Montserrado).

However, at a news conference held by the Secretary General of Weah's Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Jefferson Koijee disclosed that figures coming from their tally rooms indicate that President Weah has be re-elected.

"I can say to you without hesitation that we are confident these elections. We want to salute the Liberian people for their commitment to re-electing the President for the second time," Koijee said.

He added, "From where I sit and based on what we have, I can clearly say that these elections were a testament that the Liberian people are not ungrateful people. When you serve them well, they, too, can reciprocate by giving you their mandate."

At the same time, the Secretary General of the opposition Unity Party, Amos Tweh also disclosed via Facebook: "Unity Party is in a comfortable lead. We are winning from our tally center." His post generated over 300 comments in seven hours with many congratulating Amb. Boakai and team for their 'victory'.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Madam Davietta Browne- Lansanah, Chairperson of the National Elections Commission cautioned political parties and candidates including their supporters to only celebrate results announced by the National Elections Commission as they constitute the official results.

While the NEC is yet to announce results for the Senatorial and House of Representatives elections, supporters of some high-profile candidates have already declared victory.

In Grand Kru County, congratulatory messages are being flooded on the social media for President Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate Albert Chie, who is seeking reelection as Senator for Grand Kru County, and Deputy Speaker J. Fonati Koffa (District #2, Grand Kru County).

Also, in Maryland, supporters of Speaker Bhofal Chambers and Anthony F. Williams, respectively are claiming victory. In Nimba, supporters of incumbent Representative of District #7, Nimba County, Roger S. Domah and Liberty Party Chairman Musa Hassan Bility say their candidates have won the district.

While in Montserrado County District #8, the incumbent Moses Acarous Gray and his closest rival Prince Tole are also claiming victory.

Early concessions

While the NEC is yet to announce results for the House of Representative election, some notable candidates have already conceded. Representative Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis (district #4, Montserrado County), writing on her Facebook page said, "26 out of 26 centers are in! Unfortunately, we didn't meet the voters' expectations. Congratulations to the winner. We finished stronger."

Another candidate, Cornelia Kruah-Togba vying in Montserrado District #13 on the Unity Party ticket also conceded. Writing on her social media page she said: "We have few polling places left but from all indications we've lost. Like we've done since 2018, there will be no stopping until we get a chance to serve our beloved district through the Legislature.

Our passion to lead this District is genuine. Whether I am a lawmaker or not, I'll continue to impart the lives of residents of District 13. We wanted a chance to rescue our children's future that is gradually being snatched, a chance to improve the lives of our women, a chance to develop small medium enterprises, a chance to exemplify a leadership that works for you. In the coming days, I'll begin my tour to thank the people of District 13 across the various communities for their support. I look forward to engaging with many of you.

To my "perfect team", I could never ask for a better team. You are not just my teammates but my family. Although y'all stressed me this morning by making me run from person to person petting y'all to stop crying. I love you all and owe you! To all of my supporters and sponsors, thank you plenty! You made this process easy for me. THERE WILL ONLY BE ONE CORNELIA KRUAH-TOGBA! Onwards to greater things"

Wokie Dolo, Beauty Queen turned politician, who contested in Montserrado County District #6, in her concession message said, "I have played my part."

Musa Kenneh, former Secretary of the Press Union of Liberia also announced that he has lost the race in Montserrado District #2. Kenneh said "Democracy is about the will of the people and the people have decided... Although we believe that our platform was the best and set the agenda for all, we were not considered this time by our people... We fought a good fight with our little resources and the support of our brothers, sisters and friends."

Kenneh revealed that he has called his rival Sekou Kanneh to congratulate him on his "well deserved victory" and promised to work with him in achieving the district's agenda.