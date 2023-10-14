South Africa: Ghana, South Africa Agree On Visa-Free Travels

The Ghanaian and South African governments have entered into an agreement on a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary passports.

Ghana's ministry of foreign affairs and regional integration disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

"The visa waiver agreement is expected to take effect from November 1, 2023.

"Travellers may transit through, depart from and stay in the territory of both countries for a cumulative period of up to ninety (90) days without recourse to work.

"The travelling public is thereby advised to take note of this development."

Also, in a separate statement, the South African High Commission in Ghana said ordinary passport holders are expected to apply for a visa to enter South Africa at the end of 90-day stay.