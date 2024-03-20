Ghana Sees Surge in Visa Applications

The number of visa applications processed in 2023 from Ghana has nearly doubled from 2022, Hariprasad Viswanathan, Head - Sub Saharan Africa, VFS Global, has said.

He said applications processed at the Ghana Passport Premium Application Centres run by VFS Global have seen a 30 per cent rise during the year, underlining the desire to travel overseas by the residents of Ghana.

2023 was the year of a significant rise in global outbound travel across the world, including in countries such as Ghana.

Explaining why the demand for visas increased and what applicants need to keep in mind ahead of the current peak travel season, Mr Viswanathan, speaking during a media outreach session in Accra, said "Based on the initial trends, we expect the increase in international travel in 2022 and 2023 to continue this year as well".

"Outbound travel has rebounded last year to pre-pandemic levels with tourism, family visits, and educational as well as business trips being the common reasons for outbound travel from Ghana. Seeing the surge in demand for outbound travel and with limited appointment slots available, we encourage our applicants to apply for their visas as early as possible like their flight and hotel bookings."

As a market leader in the outsourced visa and consular services space for governments, he affirmed the company's commitment to continuously engage in developing innovative solutions to enhance the overall visa application experience.

"Applicants are regularly provided information about visa processing timelines, data protection and privacy assurance, how to detect fraud and the organisation's value-added services are regularly communicated via key touch points,"he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Viswanathan advised applicants to be sure to carry all the requisite documentation, including a printout of the checklist, to submit along with the duly filled application form as well as check the VFS Global website before planning to apply on important requirements, including measures to follow while visiting the Visa Application Centre for submissions.

On premium vehicle registration and driver licence services, he said, Bridge Direct in collaboration with VFS Global would soon open an ultra-modern centre to provide such services to Ghanaians.

The centre, he said, would provide applicants with a convenient and comfortable environment to submit their vehicle and license applications.

"With the roll out of a new Ultra DVLA Centre in Accra, we are confident of providing transparent and scalable solutions in the citizens' space."