Liberia: Cummings Concedes Defeat

Liberians went to the polls on October 10, 2023, to elect a president and vice president, 15 senators, and 73 members of the House of Representatives in the fourth election since the end of the country's devastating civil war in 2003.

-But with reservations

Opposition presidential candidate Alexander B. Cummings has conceded defeat but with reservations, ahead of the National Elections Commission (NEC) finalizing the announcement of election results.

As head of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP)/Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Cummings entered the presidential 2023 race as one of two main rivals to incumbent President George Manneh Weah.

However, the rather humiliating election results relegate Cummings to sixth place across most of Liberia's 15 counties, while other candidates rouse from the bottom to distant third, fourth, and five places.

Mr. Cummings issued a statement Monday, 16 October 2023 outlining his reservation with the outcomes of the 10 October polls and promised his supporters that he will investigate and bring to light what has happened.

"Let me assure all of you that we will continue to do everything within our power to investigate and bring to light what has happened. I promise you that no matter how long it takes, everyone involved will answer," said Mr. Cummings.

Cummings lamented that the announced results "ridiculously defy common sense," warning that this is sowing an unhealthy impression about Liberia's democracy.

"People are feeling robbed of their right to freely and fairly express their will and choice for leadership," said Cummings.

According to the opposition leader, the scheme to allegedly rob the Liberian voters of their right to choose their leaders may be sophisticated and difficult to trace and prove.

However, the former Coca-Cola executive believes that in the end, it undermines the country's democracy and risks the security and stability of the country.

"The evil geniuses involved, and their co-conspirators may believe they can demoralize our right to vote. They may be thinking they can crush our desire to be governed democratically and live in peace. They are wrong," said Mr. Cummings.

"They are underestimating the resolve of the Liberian people. Liberians are no fools. Our nation has paid dearly for our cherished democracy," he noted.

Cummings noted that there should be no mistake that Liberians are determined to preserve their hard-won peace and democracy.

"I have heard from many of our partisans, well-wishers, and supporters. I feel your disappointment. I share your pain. I understand your anger. But we must not lose hope - not in ourselves, and definitely not in our country."

At the same time, Mr. Cummings has called on his supporters to continue to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

He assured them that they would win in the end, adding that there would be consequences for seeking to undermine Liberia's young democracy and acting against the interests of the Liberian people.

The CPP leader called on his partisans, sympathizers, and supporters to never give up on Liberia.

"Because of what we have dared to do, because of the spark for real change which we have started together - business will never be "as usual" in Liberia," he said.

"This country will be fixed, now or later! Liberians deserve better. This is a fact that cannot be denied in any ridiculous election result. The Liberian people want change," Cummings noted.