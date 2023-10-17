Ghana: Akosombo Dam Spillage - Former President Mahama Urges Support for Victims

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has entreated the Volta River Authority (VRA) to quicken up rescue and support efforts to bring relief to persons affected by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

Mr Mahama who is the National Democratic Congress' flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election said the situation was unfortunate and the VRA and relevant agencies must intervene to reduce the burden on the people.

"This is about people's lives. I will thank the VRA and appeal to them to expedite their efforts because the people are in need. We must help them to cope with the situation," Mr Mahama told journalists.

The former president made this call on Friday when he visited parts of Sogakope and Sokpoe to assess the impact of the spillage on the people.

The spillage which started on September 15, 2023 has left communities along the lower Volta Basin flooded and properties running into millions of Ghana Cedis submerged.

Hardest hit communities are in the North, Central and South Tongu districts, Anlo, and Ada municipalities.

The situation has not spared the Comboni Hospital in Sogakope where staff having to evacuate their quarters with in-patients discharged prematurely.

Mr Mahama who visited the hospital as part of his assessment was disappointed that the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has not been up and doing in the provision of relief items to the people.

"The people really need help but unfortunately, my understanding is that NADMO has nothing, happily, VRA said they are going to support them with some relief items.

"So I will thank VRA and appeal to them that the people are in need and so whatever relief they want to

give them they should expedite it so that they can assist people with the current situation."

Acknowledging that the spillage was necessary to save the dam from collapse, the former president asked the VRA to consider dredging the river to allow it take in more volumes.

"If you don't spill, it is possible that the dam can give way, and that will be more catastrophic, especially down the southern Volta.

"But we must dredge so that the extra volumes of water can flow faster. For example, under the Volta Bridge is silted. If it is de-silted, the water will flow away faster," he said.