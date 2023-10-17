Ghana: Akosombo, Kpong Dams Spillage - Govt Sets Up Inter-Ministerial Committee to Coordinate Response

In response to the devastation caused by the recent spillage of water from the Akosombo and Kpong dams, a 13-member inter-ministerial committee has been established to coordinate the government's efforts in assisting victims and managing the aftermath of the disaster.

The flooding resulting from the spillage has left thousands of residents in the Volta, Eastern and Greater Accra regions displaced and in need of immediate assistance.

Chaired by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the committee comprises key government officials responsible for various sectors.

The committee members include the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah; Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery; Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul; Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh; Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta; and the Minister of Local Government, Daniel Kwaku Botwe.

Related Articles

Additional members of the committee are the Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye; Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah; Minister of Environment, Science Technology and Innovation, Dr Kwaku Afriyie; Minister for Sanitation, Freda Prempeh; Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor; and the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

The establishment of this committee was officially announced through a press statement issued by the Ministry of Information on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Hundreds of people in Mepe, Battor and other areas in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region have been displaced and rendered homeless following the spillage of water from the Akosombo Dam.

This was due to the consistent rise in the water level of the two dams as a result of the continuous rains recently