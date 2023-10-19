Nigeria: 'I Don't Want My Legs to Be Cut Off, Please Help Me' Mr Ibu Cries Out

"Just see me, if they cut off my leg, where do I go from here? Please pray for me, talk to God almighty, and I don't want my legs to be cut off..."

Nollywood actor and comedian John Okafor, best known as Mr Ibu, is currently bedridden.

In a viral Instagram video on Wednesday, the comic actor solicited the prayers and financial assistance of his fans.

The comic actor said he has been hospitalised for two weeks because of "a strange and dangerous illness".

The 62-year-old actor, who also celebrated his birthday on his sickbed, said his doctors have recommended the amputation of his legs.

In the video, Mr Ibu, who lay on the hospital bed in the company of his wife and daughter, said, " As I speak to you, I am still lying down in the hospital; the medical director of this hospital said that the best solution is that, in case his new idea didn't work, the best idea is to cut off my leg.

"Just see me, if they cut off my leg, where do I go from here? Please pray for me, talk to God Almighty, and I don't want my legs to be cut off. Thank you so much. God bless you."

His daughter Jasmine Okafor, in a post on Instagram, confirmed that her father has been in the health facility for two weeks.

Ibu's daughter called on individuals and organisations to come to the actor's aid so he could be flown abroad for treatment.

She said, "As a family, we want to appeal that at this point, people should come to Daddy's aid and rescue; for the past two weeks, Daddy has been very down, so we took him to the hospital. I have been sorting the bills, thinking I can do it alone. We have been doing everything humanly possible; as a family, we felt it was something we could do on our own for him to be fine, but he is not getting any better.

"He is not getting better; some days, it seems as if he is getting better; some days, it seems like it is getting worse. We are at one of the best private medical facilities in Lagos, and they want to refer us to another hospital because he is not getting better here."

History

It is not the first time the actor has fallen sick. In March 2022, Mr Ibu was hospitalised at Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre Abuja.

He told PREMIUM TIMES at the time that he fell ill after he was poisoned twice by his 'village people' during one of his numerous trips to his country home in Nkanu West, Enugu State.

Also, in 2020, Mr Ibu claimed his relatives paid his domestic staff to poison him because of his successful career.

In an interview with Nigezitv, Mr Ibu recounted how he was kidnapped and poisoned at an event in Nnewi. He also noted that his protruding stomach was a result of the poison.

Mr Ibu is one of Nigeria's most talented comic characters.

Mr Ibu made his name as a slapstick comedian whose acting is often characterised by stupidity.

The Enugu-born actor has featured in more than 200 Nollywood movies.

They include Mr Ibu (2004), Mr Ibu and His Son, Coffin Producers, Husband Suppliers, International Players, Mr Ibu in London (2004), Police Recruit (2003), 9 Wives (2005), Ibu in Prison (2006) and Keziah (2007).