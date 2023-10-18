Nigeria: Bedridden Nollywood Actor 'Mr Ibu' Risks Amputation, Begs for Help

Veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, a.k.a Mr Ibu, has publicly solicited prayers and assistance from Nigerians as he battles an undisclosed illness in a Lagos hospital.

In a video posted on his verified Instagram page on Wednesday, the comic actor disclosed that his legs may be amputated.

"I've been down for so many weeks. All I'm hoping is your prayers and assistance. As I speak to you, I'm still laying down in the hospital. The medical director of this hospital said the best solution, in case his new idea doesn't work, my legs will be cut off. If they cut off my legs, where do I go to from here? Please pray for me, talk to God almighty. I don't want my legs to be cut off. Thank you, God bless you," Mr Ibu stated.

Okafor's wife and daughter, who also appealed to the public in the video, said the actor had been down for the past two weeks.

"Personally, I've been sorting out the bills, thinking it's something I can do alone. Mummy has been in the hospital, the kids are at home. We thought we could sort it out on our own and he will be fine but he's not getting better. We are at one of the best private hospitals in Lagos.

"This is not the first time daddy has been down. He had been down, up, down, back on his feet again. So if he's not getting better in one of the best private hospitals in Lagos, I think we need people that will come together, if possible fly him abroad so that he can get better treatment. As a father, he has been fighting, trying to be strong. He wants to live.

"Personally, I'm exhausted. This is the bill they just gave us from the hospital. I am financially drained. I can't do it alone. I need help," his daughter pleaded in the video.