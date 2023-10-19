Nigeria: Senate Withdraws Motion Calling for Reopening of Nigeria-Niger Borders

18 October 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

The Senate on Tuesday stepped down the consideration of a motion calling for the reopening of Nigeria-Niger borders.

The Nigerian government had, in August, closed all its land borders with Niger Republic as part of the sanctions on the Niger military junta, which toppled President Mohamed Bazoum.

Senator Suleiman Kawu Sumaila (NNPP, Kano), in a motion during Tuesday's plenary, said the border closure had deteriorated economic activities in many border towns in Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Jigawa, Yobe and Borno states.

According to him, the closure runs contrary to the provisions of the constitution of Nigeria that guarantees the security and welfare of the people.

He, therefore, urged the federal government to reconsider reopening the borders between Nigeria and Niger to allow free movement of goods between the two countries.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the Senate had resolved to back ECOWAS resolutions on the political situation in Niger Republic.

ECOWAS had announced wide ranging sanctions such as a 'no-fly zone over Niger and an immediate closure of its borders to force the junta to relinquish power.

Akpabio said there was a need for the Senate to get a proper briefing from the military authorities before taking a position, saying the call for the reopening of the borders had security implications.

He, therefore, urged Senator Kawu to withdraw the motion.

The Kano lawmaker thereby withdrew the motion.

