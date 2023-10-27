Niger: EU and US Divided Over Niger Coup

analysis

The EU is considering sanctions on Niger, whereas the US wants keep the communication lines with its military junta open.

The European Union (EU) is considering the implementation of sanctions against the current military regime in Niger. Foreign ministers of the 27 countries in the bloc adopted a legal framework that aligns with their objectives.

The EU said the sanctions will target individuals and organizations that hinder the restoration of constitutional order.

In the wake of the July 26 coup, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed sanctions on Niger that included the closure of borders, cutting off of electricity, and the threat of military intervention.

"With today's decision, the EU strengthens its support to ECOWAS' efforts and sends a clear message: military coups bear costs," Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief, said.

The EU is still however providing humanitarian aid to the Sahel region country. In October, it was reported that 58 tons of essential health supplies, including medicines, had been airlifted to Niger.

US takes a different approach

The United States (US) is meanwhile taking a more conciliatory tone with Washington expressing its intention to maintain contact with Nigerien coup leaders.

It took the US more than two months to recognize the coup and announce the suspension of most of its development aid to Niger.

According to Judd Devermont, the US National Security Council Senior Director for African Affairs, Washington wants to continue dialogue with the military in Niamey.

The US military will not leave Niger because it is in the interest of both countries, as well as those of Niger's neighbors, he told DW. "If we leave Niger, it's not just about the security of Nigeriens, it's also about the consequences for Ghana, Togo and Benin."

Seidik Abba, a journalist and associate researcher at the International Center for Studies and Reflections on the Sahel (CIRES) believes the US decision is aimed at stopping the growth of Russian influence in the region.

"It's not surprising because everyone is playing their cards in this sub-region. What is at stake for the Americans is to be able to stay in Niamey and, above all, to avoid the junta being cornered and thrown into the arms of Russia and Wagner," Abba told DW.

"It's a line that can't be crossed and the Americans have done everything they can to make sure it doesn't come to that."

Approximately 1,000 US troops are currently stationed in Niger.

US and Iran on same page?

US policy on Niger appears to align with that of Iran.

President Ebrahim Raisi expressed Tehran's willingness to collaborate with the military regime in Niamey during a meeting with Nigerien Foreign Minister Bakary Yaou Sangare on October 25.

A statement on the website of the Iranian presidency says Raisi described "the resistance of the Nigerien people against European hegemonic policies as the testimony of Africa's refusal of colonialism."

In an attempt to alleviate its isolation and counter the effects of severe sanctions imposed after the US withdrew from the internationally negotiated nuclear deal in 2018, Tehran has been actively strengthening its relationships with various countries in Africa.

Potential impact of sanctions

The regulatory framework announced by Brussels on October 23 is a set of rules and guidelines for sanctions on Niger, with no names suggested.

Kag Sanoussi, the president of the International Institute for Conflict Management (IIGC), told DW he is skeptical about the proposed EU measures. "No decision makes an existing government bend," he said.

"ECOWAS sanctions are the harshest sanctions. But today, Niger continues, albeit with difficulties. I don't think sanctions can radically change the face of a country. Sanctions are elements that can be negotiated."

The CIRES researcher, Seidik Abba, sees the EU measures as an indication that Europeans are becoming impatient.

"We are a few days away from the third month of the military coup and we have no visibility on the transition period, the modalities of the transition, or the political future of Niger. I'm not surprised," he told DW.

"After losing patience, this decision to sanction seems to me to be an element of pressure to accelerate the timetable for a return to normal constitutional order."

Edited by: Benita van Eyssen