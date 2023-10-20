Liberia: Tension Brews in Western Liberia As Police Arrest Four NEC Staff for Allegedly Attempting to Manipulate Votes

Monrovia — Electoral violence is creeping in Western Liberia as a result of claims and counter claims over the alleged manipulation of votes by few workers of the National Elections Commission (NEC) and the showcasing of political strength between former and current lawmakers hailing from the region.

Western Liberia comprises of Bomi, Grand Cape Mount and Gbarpolu Counties.

In Grand Cape Mount, two people were arrested by joint security officers for allegedly attempting to manipulate the outcome of the votes during the conduct of the just ended October 10 presidential and legislative elections in Liberia.

Those arrested were identified as Philip Zodua, 46, Mohammed Kemon, 34, Patience Woniyou, 38, and Muana Passewe, 27.

The accused were serving as Presiding Officers and Supervisor respectively at the Weajue Public School in district # 1, Grand Cape Mount.

They have been detained at the police station in Robertsport, Grand Cape Mount awaiting investigation and subsequent prosecution.

Speaking in an interview with FrontPage Africa via telephone on Tuesday, October 17, Grand Cape Mount County Election Magistrate Joseph Kiazolu said the alleged act was established following an investigation conducted during the tallying of the votes at the center.

"We realized at the tally center that they tempered with the votes for some of the candidates. After we did our preliminary investigation here at the office, we realized that they were involved in it. This has to do with criminality and we are not clothed with the authority to prosecute them. So, we turned them over to the police for further investigation."

He, however, failed to disclose the names of a particular candidate whose favor the votes were being allegedly manipulated.

However, FrontPageAfrica has gathered that the votes were being allegedly manipulated in favor of CDC senatorial candidate Mambu Sonii.

Kiazolu disclosed that despite the incident, the magisterial office is continuing with the tallying of the votes in a careful manner.

According to him, the results placed on the Temper Evidence Envelope (TEE) which are normally tallied and transported to Monrovia were the ones that were allegedly tempered with by those arrested.

He added that the results manipulated ran contrary to what was being verified at the tallying center. This, he said, prompted the arrest of the accused.

"The results that were tempered with on the wall, they couldn't have done anything with it because that has been seen by the public and people had already taken the picture. For attempting to play with the figures, we had to turn them over to the police."

Speaking further, Kiazolu disclosed that a good number of LNP officers have been deployed in Bamballah, district one in Grand Cape Mount to prevent the outbreak of violence.

He recalled that heated argument, sometimes ago ensued between supporters of two opposition political parties, sometime which sparked out violence in the area.

But according to him, the situation has been calmed as a result of the deployment of the officers.

Kiazolu, however, used this medium to call on candidates and their supporters to remain peaceful and calm following the release of the final results by the NEC.

He encouraged those having issues with the final results to make use of the elections law by filing in their complaints.

"We have been preaching peace and taking the necessary precaution to avoid violence."

Elsewhere, there appears to be an early warning sign of conflict in Bomi County as a result of a statement released by former Senator Sando Johnson.

Senator Johnson issued a derogatory statement on his official facebook page against his kinsman Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe after those he (Snowe) supported were trailing behind candidates of the opposition UP.

Mr. Johnson, who is a stalwart of the All Liberian Party (ALP), is supporting UP Standard Bearer Joseph Nyuma Boakai, while Senator Snowe is supporting the re-election of President Weah.

Senator Snowe's candidates incumbent Representative Finda Lansanah and Adama Soko Dorley have been unsuccessful, according to the provisional results being released by the NEC.

"Where is the d*g (Snowe). You think Bomi is your father's land right? We are ready for your d*m f**l," Mr. Johnson posted on the social media.

But in a brief chat with FrontPage via WhatsApp, Senator Snowe stated: "I wish Senator Johnson all the best."

The situation may escalate between supporters of the two political archrivals if steps are not taken to address the situation.