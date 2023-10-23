Angola: Non-Resident Angolan Ambassador Accredited in Togo

21 October 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The extraordinary and plenitpotentiary ambassador of Angola João Baptista Quiosa presented this Friday, in Lomé, to the President of Togo, Essouzima Gnassingbe Eyadema, his Credentials for accreditation as non-resident ambassador to that West African country.

João Baptista Quiosa is extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador residing in Accra, Ghana.

Angola and Togo have a long-standing political and economic relationship, with Togo being one of Angola's largest trading partners on the African continent, according to a note from the Angolan Embassy in Accra, to which Angop had access today.

With the accreditation of the ambassador, it is expected that cooperation ties between the two countries will be strengthened.

Togo is home to the headquarters of the company Asky Airlines, which operates three weekly flights on the Lomé/Luanda route and vice-versa.

Located in West Africa, Togo has more than seven million inhabitants and is bordered to the north by Burkina Faso, to the east by Benin, to the south by the Atlantic Ocean and to the west by Ghana.

YOU/CF/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.