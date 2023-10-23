Angola: Non-Resident Angolan Ambassador Accredited in Togo

Luanda — The extraordinary and plenitpotentiary ambassador of Angola João Baptista Quiosa presented this Friday, in Lomé, to the President of Togo, Essouzima Gnassingbe Eyadema, his Credentials for accreditation as non-resident ambassador to that West African country.

João Baptista Quiosa is extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador residing in Accra, Ghana.

Angola and Togo have a long-standing political and economic relationship, with Togo being one of Angola's largest trading partners on the African continent, according to a note from the Angolan Embassy in Accra, to which Angop had access today.

With the accreditation of the ambassador, it is expected that cooperation ties between the two countries will be strengthened.

Togo is home to the headquarters of the company Asky Airlines, which operates three weekly flights on the Lomé/Luanda route and vice-versa.

Located in West Africa, Togo has more than seven million inhabitants and is bordered to the north by Burkina Faso, to the east by Benin, to the south by the Atlantic Ocean and to the west by Ghana.

