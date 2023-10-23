Nigeria: Presidential Election - Tight Security As Supreme Court Hears Atiku, Obi, APM's Appeals

At the entrance of the Supreme Court, hooded SSS operatives and mobile police officers were seen screening accredited lawyers, litigants and journalists.

Armed police and State Security Service (SSS) operatives have been stationed along the roads leading to the Supreme Court ahead of the scheduled hearing of the appeals filed by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi seeking to overturn President Bola Tinubu's election.

Police diverted vehicular traffic from the Court of Appeal end of the Shehu Shagari Way up to the Head of Service intersection where they stationed their armoured personnel carrier.

Inside the courtroom, the acting chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum; and the party's national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, were seen seated for the day's proceedings.

The appellants and respondents' legal teams are in court for the hearing.

Wole Olanipekun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), is leading President Tinubu's legal team, while Atiku is being represented by Chris Uche, a SAN.

APM's lead counsel, Chukwuma Machukwu-Ume (SAN), is also in court.

A former Attorney-General of the Federation, Akin Olujinmi, and Charles Uwensuyi-Edosomwan will be leading the All Progressives Congress (APC) legal team.