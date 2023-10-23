Nigeria: Supreme Court Reserves Judgement On Atiku's Appeal Against Tinubu

Peter Obi, The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar

A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court led by John Okoro adjourned the case for judgement after taking the arguments of lawyers to parties in the suit.

The Supreme Court has reserved judgement in Atiku Abubakar's appeal challenging the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja which upheld President Bola Tinubu's election.

Mr Okoro said a date would be communicated to lawyers when the judgement is ready.

Details later...